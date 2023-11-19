Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,759. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.