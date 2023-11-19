Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

