Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 539.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,168 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,484 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $55.85 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

