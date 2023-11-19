Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JJSF opened at $166.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

