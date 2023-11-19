Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE HCC opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.