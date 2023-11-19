Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $26.24 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $360.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

