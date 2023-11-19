Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

