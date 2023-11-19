Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.12 Million Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,759 shares during the period.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:OUT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.78%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

