Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 832,974 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

