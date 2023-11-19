Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.23 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

