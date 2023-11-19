Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

