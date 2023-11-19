Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,681 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 11.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.59 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.