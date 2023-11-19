Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

