Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

