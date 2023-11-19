Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,077,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $78.80.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $902,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

