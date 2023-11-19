Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL?

