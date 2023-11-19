Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,322 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Celanese by 55.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

