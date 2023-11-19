Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,864 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

