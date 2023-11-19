Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,880 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.91 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSFS Financial

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.