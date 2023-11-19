Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,919 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.89 and a beta of 1.95.

New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

