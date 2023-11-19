Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,214 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

