Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,799 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

