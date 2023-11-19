Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 73,171 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 552,075 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.93 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.