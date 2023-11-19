Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 75,593 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.