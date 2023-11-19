Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,951 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

