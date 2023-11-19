Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 489,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010,400 shares of company stock worth $232,441,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

