Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

