Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stake Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

RRBI opened at $50.75 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Red River Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

