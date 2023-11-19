Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 157.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 11,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB stock opened at $3,569.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,816.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,090.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Seaboard Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

