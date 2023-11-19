Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,234 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,263,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

