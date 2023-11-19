Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 96.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,222.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SR opened at $61.36 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

