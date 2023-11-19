Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.