Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

