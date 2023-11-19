Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

