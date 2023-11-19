Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 64,841 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.21 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

