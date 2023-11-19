Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 131 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.81.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.