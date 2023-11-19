Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,936.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,936.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.