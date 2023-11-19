Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Andersons worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $949,089. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of ANDE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

