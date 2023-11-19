Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.32 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Talos Energy worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.17. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

