Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $507,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $507,148.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,153.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,470. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS opened at $61.17 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

