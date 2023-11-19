Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.