Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,135 shares of company stock worth $146,744. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

