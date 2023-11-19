Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $504,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

