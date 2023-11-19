Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ALK stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

