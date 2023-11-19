Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $126.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

