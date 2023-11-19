Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of ODP worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

