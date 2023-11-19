Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,954,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,768,000 after buying an additional 140,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

