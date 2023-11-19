Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

