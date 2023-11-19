Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,518 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,892 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after acquiring an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $12,017,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.76%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading

