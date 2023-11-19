Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,815 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Par Pacific worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Par Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

